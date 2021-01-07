Samsung unveils Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs and The Frame 2021: Features and all we know so far

Check the features of the new line up here!

Samsung new TV lineup: When it comes to TVs, Samsung does not play around. Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Neo QLED and MicroLED TV models in a virtual event, hoping that the new lineup would give the customers an enhanced viewing experience. The new models would offer a better contrast and an improved backlight, along with enhanced accessibility, allowing customers to access features like Multi-Output Audio and Sign Language Zoom. Moreover, Samsung has also brought in The Frame TV, a new model thinner than all the previous ones that is designed to provide customisable experience to the users.

Samsung Neo QLED TV models features

Samsung is offering two models under its Neo QLED series – the QN900A which is an 8K model and the QN90A which is the 4K model. The series has been equipped with next-generation light source, fitted with the Quantum Mini LED, which can be up to 40 times smaller than the conventional LED in terms of its height. Moreover, the Quantum Mini LED uses its thin micro layers fitted with more LEDs to give the backlight instead of dispersing light with the help of a lens, making it a better source of backlight vis-a-vis the traditional LED.

The Neo QLEDs also make use of the Quantum Matrix technology that would enable a balanced lighting by precisely controlling the LEDs behind the display. With these two top-notch technologies in its arsenal, Samsung is set to lead the display game with its Neo QLED TVs.

According to the South Korean company, the Quantum Matrix technology and the Quantum Mini LED technology together would allow the Neo QLED TVs to raise the luminance scale to 12 bit with 4,096 steps, and such enhancements would make the dark areas darkers, while bright areas would become brighter. They would also bring in an immersive HDR experience.

The TVs are also bringing in new upscaling capabilities with the help of the Neo Quantum Processor, which can use up to 16 neural network models in order to optimise the picture to 4K and 8K quality, with no regard to the quality of the input.

Apart from this, the bezel-less slim design of the TVs is also set to enhance the display. Moreover, they would come with Slim One Connect box, an attachable cable management system.

As far as the audio quality is concerned, the Object Tracking Sound Pro fitted in the TVs would enable users to get a dynamic sound which would correspond with the object movement on the screen. Meanwhile, SpaceFit Sound would output immersive sounds taking into account the physical environment of the TV.

Apart from this, the TVs would come with Super Ultrawide GameView and Samsung Health features already loaded in them. Moreover, it would have a USB-connected smart camera solution which would be optional. This solution would allow the camera to track the users’ movements and also enable video calling working with Google Duo. These TVs would also have the feature to be connected with PC or compatible smartphones so that users would be able to work as well as learn from home.

For accessibility, the TVs have been equipped with features like Sign Language Zoom, Multi-Output Audio as well as Caption Moving to help users having difficulties in hearing, having low vision, are blind or are deaf. Moreover, for those having disabilities relating to hearing or vision, a Voice Guide feature would be expanded by next year.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs would come with remote controls that are powered through solar energy, and do not need the AA or the AAA batteries. They can also be recharged using outdoor or indoor light as well as the USB. The remote control has been designed with recyclable bottles’ upcycling plastic.

Features of Samsung MicroLED TVs

The Samsung MicroLED TV would come in two sizes, the 110-inch and 99-inch models. These TVs have been equipped with as many as 24 LED lights that are micrometre-sized and can be controlled individually. Thus, the TVs would provide users with enhanced backlighting. Moreover, a Monolith Design would bring the screen-to-body ratio of over 99%. Equipped with 4Vue feature, the TV would also allow users to view as many as four different sources of content simultaneously, while the Majestic Sound feature would give a 5.1 channel audio output, without an external speaker.

The 110-inch model of the TV had been showcased last month by the company and had been limited to the market in South Korea, but now, it seems like the tech giant is looking to expand the market of this product across the world.

Samsung The Frame 2021 features

With this unveiling, the lifestyle TV lineup of Samsung is also getting a boost with The Frame’s latest version. In comparison to the previous versions, the new model is half-thinner, with its depth now matching that of a traditional photo frame. The model would come with attachable bezel options, offered in five different colours, as well as two customisable styles. The Art Store has also been updated by Samsung, and now users can get more than 1,400 curated pieces to place over The Frame TV’s idle screen. In order to recommend artwork as per the preference of the user, the TV would make use of an auto-curation technology with the help of AI.

The Frame is a niche product which is not targeted for the general masses. Still, since its 2017 launch, the TV has sold over one million units, according to Samsung.

The prices of the newly unveiled TVs have not yet been announced by the South Korean tech giant, but the Neo QLED TVs would probably fall in the same price category as that of its existing OLED TVs, if the features are anything to go by. On the other hand, The Frame 2021 and the new MicroLED TVs would likely have premium prices.