Samsung Unpacked 2022 today: How to watch Galaxy S22 series launch event live and what to expect

In a few hours from now, Samsung will unpack a slew of hardware at its first virtual Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022. The star of the show will most likely be the Galaxy S22 series but there could be more surprises, such as an all-new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and more. A lot will be riding on these devices, especially the S22 series, and Samsung is promising some “noteworthy” updates are in the pipeline.

You will, of course, get to know more about them shortly as we bring you all the updates from Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event as they happen, but you can also sit back and watch the announcements live from the comfort of your home.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event live

The event will kick-off at 8:30PM in India today, Wednesday 9th February. It will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website (Samsung.com) and the company’s social media channels including Twitter and YouTube.

You can also watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event live from the link below:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, s22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series expected

The S22 series has leaked extensively over the last few months—leading to today’s launch—with full specs, design, and even pricing out in the open. Samsung has already hinted at merging the Note series with the S series this year and the S22 Ultra looks all set to hone an S-Pen of its own, among other marquee Note features.

According to reports, the S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1440p resolution (3080x1440p) and variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1750nits.

Under the hood, the S22 Ultra will likely pack either an Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is further said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for both fast wired and wireless charging.

There will, apparently, be four cameras on the back—a 108MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope-style zoom camera. On the front, it is said to have a 40MP camera.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1500nits. It is said to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage along with a 3,700mAh battery.

It is said to come with three cameras on the back—a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and another 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens. On the front, it will apparently come with a 10MP camera.

The S22+ on the other hand is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1750nits. It will reportedly come with the same core hardware and rear cameras as the S22. It is further said to come with a 4,500mAh battery.

The S22 Ultra will reportedly start at Euros 1,249 (roughly Rs 1,04,884), the S22+ at Euros 1,049 (roughly Rs 88,000) while the S22 is said to start at Euros 849 (roughly Rs 71,300).

Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the S22 series during the event.