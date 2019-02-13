Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 E to debut on February 20 ‘Unpacked’ event: All you should know

Samsung’s big launch at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20 in San Francisco has the mobile industry all geared up. The South Korean tech giant is expected to release three versions of its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone. Samsung is also tipped to announce the 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 on the same day.

Traditionally, Samsung has been known to update its Galaxy S series in February, and as expected it is this year as well. The year 2018 saw the Galaxy S9 arriving, however, this year it is Samsung Galaxy S10.

Samsung Unpacked 2019: Galaxy S10, S10+, S10E

The Galaxy S10 lineup will have three models – 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ along with a 5.8-inch model which is supposed to be called the Galaxy S10E, reports say.

The Indian Express said that the Galaxy S10 trio could arrive with a punch-hole screen and a small cut-out to give way to a front-facing camera. Barring Galaxy S10+, which is said to have a bigger pill-shaped hole along with dual front-cameras, the rest of the Samsung phones will have only one camera on the front side. Prolific leaker Evan Blass has recently shared a picture that showed the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10E.

Rumour has it that Samsung Galaxy S10 will also have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. However, it will only be added to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10E will get a fingerprint scanner on the side instead of the the next generation in-display fingerprint scanner. It is being said that this ‘budget’ Galaxy S10 model will come with dual rear-facing cameras, whereas the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will come with triple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10E specifications

The high-end Galaxy S10+ could come with 12GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. This model could also have a ceramic back.

The three Galaxy S10 models will be powered by the Exynos 9820, however, in some countries such as the US and China, the smartphones could come with the Snapdragon 855 processor.

It is expected that the base models of the Galaxy S10 and S10E will arrive with 8GB and 6GB RAM. The Galaxy S10 will offer reverse wireless charging, built-in cryptocurrency wallet, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dust and water resistance capabilities.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy S10 India launch soon

Alongside the launch of the Galaxy S10 lineup on February 20, the phones will be available for pre-order, before they go on sale on February 8 in many of the markets. India is said to be among the first countries where Samsung will make Galaxy S10 available. It is to be noted that Flipkart is already teasing the Galaxy S10 launch on its platform.

The price of the Galaxy S10 in India has not been announced yet, however, pricing in the European market for the upcoming lineup has already been leaked. As per Gizmodo, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10+ will be priced at 799 pounds (roughly Rs 73,453), 699 pounds (nearly Rs 64,254) and 1099 pounds (around Rs 1,01,055), respectively for its base versions.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung is reportedly also gearing up to launch a 5G-ready version of the Galaxy S10 smartphone. As per the South Korean publication, The Investor, the Galaxy S10 smartphone went for production on January 25, however, Samsung is manufacturing 4G versions of the Galaxy S10 only. Considering this, it is quite unlikely that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 5G in the coming weeks