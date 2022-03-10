Samsung to soon launch Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptops in India, online listings suggest

Both the laptops have been listed on an Amazon microsite as well as on the company website.

Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in India, according to online listings.

Samsung introduced the laptops at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 alongside the Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Business laptops last month. Both Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be powered by Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, respectively, with up to 32GB RAM. The laptops will have Windows 11 out of the box.

Samsung is still to reveal official plans for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 launch in India.

Both the laptops have been listed on an Amazon microsite as well as on the company website. However, there is no mention of a timeline for the India launch.

The Samsung website says the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is its thinnest laptop, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a similarly thin 2-in-1 laptop with support for the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro has been launched in Graphite and Silver options, while the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is available in Graphite, Burgundy, and Silver.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro launched at MWC 2022 runs Windows 11 and comes equipped with 13.3- and 15.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display options. Powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, the laptops boast up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 15.6-inch model has two options — Intel Iris Xe or Intel Arc graphics. It also features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos with connectivity options such as Bluetooth v5.1 and WiFi 6E.

The 13.3-inch model boasts a 63 watt-hour battery, while the 15.6-inch model packs a 68 watt-hour battery. Both support 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO 360 SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also runs Windows 11. It is also available in two variants — 13.3- and 15.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen display options. Both come with peak brightness of up to 500 nits and S Pen support. The laptop is powered by the latest iteration of Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 15.6-inch model also offers internal and external graphics configurations and features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, while connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1 and WiFi 6E.

The 13.3-inch model is powered by a 63 watt-hour battery, while the 15.6-inch model packs a 68 watt-hour battery. Both support 65W charging over USB Type-C.