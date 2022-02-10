Samsung to offer up to 5 years of software updates to these devices: Check full list here

The all-new Galaxy S22 series is, obviously, in line to get this.

Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, last night, launched a slew of hardware ranging from the Note-inspired Galaxy S22 Ultra to the whopping 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It also gave Google something to think about—while putting every other OEM on notice—by announcing extended software support for up to five years, including four years of major Android OS updates, for as many as twelve of its devices.

The all-new Galaxy S22 series is, obviously, in line to get this. But Samsung is stepping things up by also including the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets in the list. The Galaxy S21 series, including the recently launched Galaxy S21 Fe are also eligible. So are the Fold 3 and Flip 3. Sadly, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra fails to make the cut, perhaps due to hardware limitations.

“As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer,” Samsung said, adding it “will scale this effort across our product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem.”

Here’s the complete list of Samsung devices eligible for 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates:

— Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22

— Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

— Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

— Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Usual disclaimers apply, which is to say, “availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and features may vary by device model and market.”

Samsung has really upped its software game in the last few years rolling out updates and fixes by the dozen, not just for one or two, but a whole host of devices from high-end to mass-market, putting every other OEM—except perhaps Apple—to shame. The S22 series phones and Tab S8 series tablets will all ship with the latest and greatest One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. The S21 series and its third-generation Fold and Flip are already on Android 12, at the time of writing.

The only other OEM on the Android side to offer such extended support is Google, but even Mountain View limits this to just the Pixel 6 series and even there, there’s a catch in that it will only provide three years of major OS updates. Apple, still rules the roost, though, as the ageing iPhone 6s from 2015 supports the latest iOS 15. That said, Samsung is inching closer.

