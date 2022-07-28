Samsung to offer ‘buy now, pay later’ service on flagships, foldables in India ahead of Fold 4, Flip 4 launch

Samsung has announced a new “buy now, pay later” service for customers in India looking to buy its flagship phones like the Galaxy S22 series and foldables like the Fold 3 and Flip 3. The announcement comes just days ahead of Unpacked 2022, where the company will unveil its next batch of folding phones, aka Fold 4 and Flip 4.

SAMSUNG BUY NOW, PAY LATER SERVICE DETAILS

Samsung says it’s offering the service on flagships and foldables for the first time, something that would give customers an “easy and flexible ownership option for its premium smartphones.”

The service will be available for ICICI Bank Credit Card holders with a minimum credit limit of Rs 1.5 lakhs only. As part of buy now, pay later service, eligible customers can pay 60 percent of the total amount (of the device) in 18 equal monthly installments. The remaining 40 percent of the amount can be paid in the 19th installment as a bullet payment, Samsung says.

Samsung Galaxy S22 currently sells in India at a price of Rs 1,09,999 for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also comes in 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB models for Rs 1,18,999 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively. Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999 for 8GB/128GB while a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 76,999.

Fold 3 costs Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB/256GB and Rs 1,47,999 for 12GB/512GB. Flip 3 on the other hand sells for Rs 84,999 for 8GB/128GB while a version with 8GB/256GB is available for Rs 89,999.

Samsung’s buy now, pay later service on flagships and foldables can be availed at retail stores across India.

In related news, Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. At the event, it is expected to launch its next generation of folding devices, aka Fold 4 and Flip 4. The Galaxy Watch 5 series is also expected to be unveiled during the same event.