Samsung to make at Least 1 million foldable phones

By: | Published: November 11, 2018 2:35 PM

Samsung Electronics Co. will roll out its foldable phone in the first half of next year and produce at least 1 million of them, Yonhap News reported, citing the company’s smartphone chief DJ Koh.

Samsung to make at Least 1 million foldable phones

Samsung Electronics Co. will roll out its foldable phone in the first half of next year and produce at least 1 million of them, Yonhap News reported, citing the company’s smartphone chief DJ Koh. The Suwon, South Korea-based company gave a glimpse of its foldable-screen phone at a developer conference in San Francisco on Wednesday without providing details on its price, name or release date. Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile communication business, told reporters after the event that he would launch the device in the first half “no matter what,” Yonhap reported on Sunday.

A new version of the foldable phone will be unveiled every year like Samsung’s flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S9. The company may raise the production volume of its foldable devices depending on market reception, Koh was quoted as saying. Samsung shipped more than 300 million phones in total last year, according to TrendForce, a market research firm. Inside Samsung’s Bid to Challenge Apple With 5G, Folding Phones

The world’s biggest phone maker has set up a team with Google to develop a software interface for the foldable phone since Koh met with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, two months ago, he was quoted as saying. Samsung and other smartphone makers are trying to revitalize slowing demand for smartphones as users around the world wait longer to upgrade their devices. Samsung plans to release a cheaper version of its flagship Galaxy S10 next year to appeal to consumers growing more cost-conscious, Bloomberg News reported last month.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

5G also provides Samsung with a “big opportunity” next year, Koh said, as the plan to make the fifth-generation mobile networks available has been moved up by nine months, according to Yonhap.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung to make at Least 1 million foldable phones
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition