Samsung to launch its ‘most powerful Galaxy’ product on April 28 at Unpacked 2021 virtual event, Galaxy Book laptops expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Smartphone giant Samsung is set to hold the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28. The announcement was made by the company on Wednesday. The event will be held virtually and is set to be live streamed online, and it marks the third Galaxy Unpacked event to be conducted this year. Rumours are rife that the event would mark the announcement of new Galaxy Book laptops and some next-gen Chromebooks, unlike the previous two events this year where new smartphones were announced. However, the exact details about the event have not yet been officially shared by the Galaxy maker.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: Timings, live-streaming

From what we know so far, the event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 28, and it would be livestreamed. Viewers would be able to catch it live on the YouTube channel of Samsung, as well as the Samsung Newsroom site.

A teaser video has been released by the smartphone giant, which hinted towards the possible announcement of the next-gen computing devices from the company. The “most powerful Galaxy” is apparently about to be unveiled at the event, as per the video trailer.

Launch expectations at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

While no particular details about this “most powerful Galaxy” have been shared by Samsung, probably using the mystery to keep users on their toes, it is believed that the company’s laptop line-up is going to be updated. The anticipation stems partly from the fact that with the pandemic, user demand has shifted somewhat from smartphones to tablets and computers.

If rumours are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be the major models announced by the company during the event.

It has been claimed that the laptops would come in 13-inch and 15-inch versions and would be fitted with 11th-gen Intel Core processors. AMOLED displays, LTE Wireless connectivity, and Thunderbolt 4 ports are also some of the anticipated features, along with an S Pen stylus support and a 360-degree hinge design in Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung could also debut its Chromebooks, also against the backdrop that competitors in the laptop segment are upgrading their Chromebook portfolios as well due to added demand for affordable ChromeOS laptops during the pandemic.

Apple’s announcement has come right on the heels — as in just a day after — of Apple announcing its ‘Spring Loaded’ special virtual event on April 20, where it could likely unveil new models for its iPad lineup.