Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Android tablets in India on June 18

The Tab S7 FE is a stripped-down take on the more premium and more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Samsung will launch its newly minted budget Android tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India on June 18. Both devices were launched recently in the UK and Samsung had confirmed it would bring them to more markets soon enough. While the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a watered-down Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, the Tab A7 Lite is a more affordable Tab A7. Both devices will go on sale in India from June 23 from Samsung’s online store and possibly from other third-party e-commerce websites also.

The Tab S7 FE is a stripped-down take on the more premium and more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It would be interesting to see if Samsung brings the 5G or 4G variant to India. The “notify me” page on Samsung online store does not make a mention of the kind of processor nor the connectivity option in the India variant so we will have to wait and watch out on that one.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: More value than OnePlus 9

Speaking of specs, the Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch screen and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging similar to the Tab S7 Plus. The catch is that the screen in the Tab S7 FE 5G is LCD and it tops out at 60Hz (the Tab S7 Plus has an AMOLED display with fast 120Hz refresh rate) and Samsung does not bundle a compliant fast charger in the box.

The FE model also has a watered-down Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor (the Tab S7 Plus has a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC) and starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (this is expandable). The Tab S7 FE 5G has only a single 8MP rear camera (dual 13+5MP in the Tab S7 Plus) and a 5MP front camera (8MP in Tab S7 Plus). Like the Tab S7 Plus, its FE edition also bundles an S-Pen stylus in the box and supports Samsung DeX productivity suit.

The Tab A7 Lite meanwhile has an 8.7-inch WXGA TFT display and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is backed by a 5100mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.