Samsung to launch Galaxy M32 with 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery in India on June 21 at a price of around Rs 15,000

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. The phone will be sold via Amazon at a price of around Rs 15,000. For weeks, there have been speculations regarding the new Samsung phone. In the listing, the e-commerce giant has confirmed some key features that the phone will come with and this includes a 90Hz Super AMOLED display as well as a 6,000mAh battery.

The dedicated microsite created by Amazon has indicated the date for Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India where it mentioned 12pm (noon) on June 21 along with some specification details of the smartphone. Last week, on the Samsung Mobile Press site, Galaxy M32 appeared in three different colour options. The support page for the upcoming Samsung phone also appeared on the Samsung India site. For some time now, the company has been working on the model under the name of SM325F/DS.

Samsung Galaxy M32 expected price

In India, the Galaxy M32 by Samsung is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000. Earlier, the South Korean handset maker had suggested that the new smartphone will debut in the Rs 15,000 price segment. “With Galaxy M32, Samsung is aiming to bring another power-packed smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment,” the company had said in a statement. It also released Galaxy M31 in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 last year.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to roll out with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate as well as 800 nits of peak brightness. It is likely that the display is touted to be the best in the segment. Amazon’s microsite highlighted that the upcoming smartphone will have quad rear cameras and a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Similar to Galaxy M31, the phone is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

The phone is also likely to be launched in two variants with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. The phone will run on Android 11 with One UI on top and boast an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip.