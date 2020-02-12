Samsung to launch Galaxy M31 soon: Expected specifications, camera, storage

Similar to other Galaxy M30 series smartphone, the Galaxy M31 will also showcase a Super AMOLED screen.

Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone variant with 64 MP quad-rear camera setup soon. The launch is expected to take place on February 25, 2020, at 12 noon.

The South Korean multinational conglomerate has also revealed a few features of the upcoming smartphone – Galaxy M31. As per the information available on Samsung’s website, the smartphone will have a 64 MP quad-rear camera with a 6,000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery. The Galaxy M31 is the direct successor of Galaxy M30 model which was launched last year.

Similar to other Galaxy M30 series smartphone, the Galaxy M31 will showcase a Super AMOLED screen. The smartphone will also have a dot-notch on the top for the front camera.

The company has not yet revealed much details about the smartphone but according to some reports, the smartphone will run on Android 10 version with One UI 2.0 on top. The report further stated that the Galaxy M31 will have Exynos 9611 processor. The price of the Galaxy M31 is not specified so far.

Along with 64 MP quad camera, the smartphone will also have 8mp ultrawide lens and two 5MP camera sensor. The front camera is likely to come up with 32 MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is expected to launch in two RAM configurations- 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It is still not clear that the South Korean giant will organise an event to launch the latest brand or will announce it online. The e-commerce site Amazon India has already listed the Galaxy M31 smartphone on its website.

Nowadays, there are a number of quad-camera smartphones available in the market such as – Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT etc.