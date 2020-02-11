Samsung to launch another foldable phone, more Galaxy S variants

The launch event for the new phones is scheduled to take place in San Francisco. (Photo: Screengrab/ Samsung Twitter)

Smartphone giant Samsung will unveil a square-shaped foldable smartphone and other new phones in its Galaxy S range on Tuesday. The launch comes shortly after Apple Inc took over Samsung Electronics in the smartphone market last quarter. The launch event for the new phones is scheduled to take place in San Francisco.

Ahead of the launch, a commercial in the US on Sunday gave the consumers a peek at the new square phones which will resemble the flip phone and have a notification panel on the outside. Called the Galaxy Z Flip, the new flip smartphone is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold. Analysts are attributing this expectation to the compact screen size, as against Galaxy Fold which opens like a notebook. However, a point to look out for is whether Samsung has overcome the technological challenges it faced with Galaxy Fold, causing a delay in the phone.

A Reuters report quoted Neil Mawston, a strategy analyst, saying that foldable phones are hard to manufacture and expensive, therefore, it will take time before they become mass-market products. He said he expects foldable phones to become a part of the mass market by 2022-23, and for now, they are premium products which can drive Samsung’s profits.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone giant could launch three variants of Galaxy S, and it expects the sales of these variants to exceed the figures posted by its predecessors due to a competitive pricing strategy and powerful cameras, the report quoted researcher Counterpoint as saying.

In the December quarter, Samsung lost the top position among smartphone manufacturers after the relatively cheap pricing of Apple’s iPhone 11 led Apple to mark the best growth it has seen since 2015.

The launch event on Tuesday will mark the public debut of Samsung’s new mobile chief Roh Tae-moon. Moon previously looked over the development of Samsung’s S-range models and the outsourcing of cheap phones to Chinese manufacturers.