Samsung to join ‘affordable 5G’ bandwagon on April 28 with Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M42 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

Samsung said Friday that it will launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India on April 28. This will likely be its most affordable 5G phone in India to date. We expect that it will be priced between Rs 20,000-25,000.

Alongside revealing the launch window, Samsung has also shared a couple of hardware details including full design of the phone in question. The M42 will come with a Galaxy F62-like back panel design with quad rear cameras inside a square housing. On the front, it will come with a waterdrop-style notch though – the Galaxy F62 comes with a punch hole.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M42 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. There will be a configuration with 6GB RAM also.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F62 with Note 10 processor, 64MP camera and 7,000mAh battery launched in India to take on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7

“With 5G services to be launched in India soon, this device will offer high download/upload speeds, low latency for great consumer experience and an excellent gaming experience even when streamed online in real time,” the company said in a press release.

Galaxy M42 will be the first M series phone to support Samsung Pay. It will also come with Knox Security features right off the gate. More details are awaited.

Samsung has so far reserved 5G in India for its premium Galaxy S and Note series phones. Only recently, it launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the country at an introductory price of Rs 47,999. It was expected that Samsung would launch the Galaxy A52 5G in India soon (only the 4G A52 is available at this point of time) but instead it has chosen to jump the gun and launch a budget 5G phone from M series here.

Also Read | Oppo to launch its most affordable 5G phone, the A74 5G in India on April 20

This can be seen as Samsung’s answer to the growing trend that brands like Realme (and Oppo) have started wherein they are launching 5G phones in India with a vision to “democratise” the next gen connectivity standard well in advance. Realme already has two 5G phones, Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro and on April 22, it will launch the Realme 8 5G here. Oppo is meanwhile set to launch its most affordable 5G phone, Oppo A52 5G, in India on April 20.