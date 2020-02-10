Samsung teases Z Flip phone in ad during Oscar telecast, launch on Feb 11

Samsung is set to fully unveil its flagship Galaxy Z Flip in a press event in San Francisco on February 11 (Pic Courtesy: Ishan Agarwal)

Arguably the world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung has given a glimpse of its square-shaped foldable phone. The advertisement for ZFlip phone was aired during the Oscar Awards live show on TV today. The ad, however, was limited for the United States only. Samsung is scheduled to launch the much-awaited phone in San Francisco on February 11.

The Z Flip phone is expected to be priced less than Galaxy Fold which costs approximately Rs 1,41,000. If rumours are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. A 6.7 -inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display should make the device a tempting option for elite phone buyers. The phone is likely to be packed with a 3300mah battery which should be good enough power backup on a snapdragon 855 chipset.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

Samsung is set to fully unveil its flagship Galaxy Z Flip in a press event in San Francisco on February 11. The Korean phone maker will also introduce its other flagship smartphones such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra during the event.

Samsung has named its Galaxy S20 range as Picasso to give impetus to the camera functions. Samsung is likely to pack Galaxy S20 with a 48MP telephoto lens, capable of 5x optical zoom along with a 48MP wide-angle lens. To improve low light photography, Samsung will equip Galaxy S20 with binning technology to create one large 2.4μm pixel with a 12-megapixel final image size.

Galaxy S20 ultra is likely to be launched with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB memory. According to various leaks, the Galaxy S20 Ultra can shoot 108MP images with “almost no delay” and automatic HDR.