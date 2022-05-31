Samsung consolidates lead in Indian tablet market, records 10% QoQ growth in shipments

Samsung consolidated its tablet business leadership in India, leading in both volume and value terms during the January-March quarter, according to an International Data Corporation report.

Samsung held a 40% market share during the period under review in India — a 10% on-quarter growth. Samsung also witnessed great momentum in the premium segment, priced $500 and above. With its recent flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung has gained over 8.3% in the premium segment.

Samsung India business head of New Computing Business Sandeep Poswal said: “The popularity of recently-launched Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8 series enabled us to further strengthen our leadership in the tablet market.”

“The success of Galaxy Tab S8 series, especially Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is a testimony to the fact that consumers value meaningful innovations that add value and solve everyday tasks effectively. Our wide channel presence, availability of devices across price segments and attractive programs for consumers helped us consolidate our leadership.”

Samsung has also launched a variety of financing plans to lower the cost of ownership and attract buyers. The Samsung Finance+ plan provides buyers with no credit history with easy EMI options. The Samsung Upgrade plan allows buyers to exchange their old tablets or smartphones for a new Galaxy tablet.

The pandemic-induced shift to online learning and hybrid work spurred a huge demand for tablets and laptops. CyberMedia Research said in its May report that the Indian tablet market grew 68% on year in the March quarter, with Lenovo topping the chart. Tablet shipments are likely to register a 10-12% growth in 2022, it said.

4G tablets recorded a 74% on-year growth during the quarter.

“Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the Covid-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases,” CyberMedia Research Analyst (Industry Intelligence Group) Menka Kumari said.

“The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall tablet market in India.”