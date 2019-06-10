Samsung Summer Sale: Discounts on Galaxy A50, other smartphones, vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000

Samsung Summer Sale begins today: Samsung is kicking off its Summer Sale that features quite a lot offers on a range of smartphones. The Samsung Summer Sale is now live on samsung.com and will continue till June 16. The major highlight of the sale is the MakeMyTrip vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000. The latest smartphones, including Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A9, JBL earphones and speakers, 4K TVs, and more.

In a release, Samsung said that buyers will be eligible to receive MakeMyTrip vouchers of a maximum value of Rs 15,000. These include discounts on local and international flights and hotel bookings. On international flights, the discount is capped at Rs 12,000, the local flights will get buyers a discount of Rs 400. The international hotel bookings on the website will attract a discount of up to Rs 15,000 while for local hotel bookings will see 20 per cent instant off. There will be MobiKwik SuperCash, capped at Rs 1,500, credited with every purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 4GB RAM version is available at Rs 18,490 while the Galaxy A30 4GB RAM version is selling at Rs 15,490. The Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M10 are available to buy at Rs 14,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively. The Galaxy A9 (2019), which was the world’s first smartphone with four cameras, is available in the sale at Rs 28,990. The Galaxy Watch is available at Rs 19,990 while the Gear IconX can be purchased for Rs 9,990.

Apart from the phones, Samsung is giving discounts on TVs and a range of audio products. The JBL speaker and earphone range starts at Rs 599 while the products by Harman Kardon are available at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Samsung is also selling select models from its TV range starting at Rs 14,990. There are refrigerators available in the sale at Rs 14,890 onwards. Other products that are available under the Samsung Summer Sale include washing machines, ACs, and microwave ovens.