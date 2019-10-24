Samsung steals the mid-range thunder with Samsung Galaxy A50s and M30s

The intelligent Scene Optimiser categorises the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality.

Think of new mobile handsets and there’s a virtual deluge of devices this festive season, a trend that has reached its crescendo this month. Quiz any seasoned sales representative at a mobile store and he will be quick to point out the buying patterns: “The consumer is curious to know about each and every new device, however, when it comes to the actual purchase, reputation of the brand, after-sales service, etc., weigh heavily on her mind.”

Samsung, the South Korean consumer electronics brand, appears to have reaped rich dividends during this festive season, industry sources inform, primarily because of the consumer trust in the brand. It has captured the consumer’s attention, both online as well as offline, with a slew of new devices that have a distinct edge over the competition in terms of nice and elegant looks, judicious mix of hardware and software, great camera – the entire offering at aggressive price-points.

Two new devices from the Samsung stable, Galaxy A50s and M30s, have seen a lot of excitement among customers. Both the devices come in an all new premium design, have powerful processors and plenty of new features for a superior mobile experience. We take a look at their overall performance.

Galaxy A50s

Appearance-wise, the new Galaxy A50s has a stylish look and feel to it, and is available in three colours – Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is equipped with on-screen fingerprint unlocking. The Galaxy A50s is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster which improves frame rate, gaming performance and longevity on high performance games. With a 4000 mAh battery, 15W Fast Charge technology, Galaxy A50s will let the youngsters stay connected all day. The phone comes in two memory configurations – 4/128GB and 6/128GB (our trial unit). It is secured by defence-grade Knox Security and features Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) which allows users to pay with their phones.

The Galaxy A50s captures each moment in true-to-life detail using its new and powerful 48MP main camera. Thanks to the Super Steady feature, users can shoot smooth videos, even for fast paced action moments with the Galaxy A50s.The 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, with its 123 degree viewing angle simulating human sight, allows users to capture the world as they see it, while the 5MP Live Focus lens allows for great Bokeh shots.

Galaxy A50s also features innovative Alive Camera features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting. The intelligent Scene Optimiser categorises the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality. It also has the capability to identify a scene as Text and trigger the Document scan feature.

Galaxy M30s

The M series has been a huge hit in India. “Conceived from the ground up here, the M series has received unprecedented success, with millions of happy consumers, mostly young millennials,” says Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Mobile Business, Samsung India. The newest member in the series is the Galaxy M30s that comes with a Super AMOLED display, 48MP camera, 6000 mAh battery, among other features. Like Galaxy A50s, the M30s is intended for the tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z. It joins the four existing smartphones in the Galaxy M line—M10, M20, M30 and M40—to provide a nice option for consumers in the festive season.

Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display that produces vibrant and rich colours. Available in dual tone colours—Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, the new M series phone comes with Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch HD content across streaming platforms. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera. The phone’s powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens comes with 123-degree field of view that lets users capture the world as they see it, while Galaxy M30s’ dedicated 5MP camera comes with Live Focus feature. The 16MP front camera comes with selfie focus and in-display flash.

Probing further, the Galaxy M30s’ camera is equipped with AI-backed Scene Optimiser and intelligent Flaw Detector features for perfect shots. Interestingly, Galaxy M30s identifies 20 preset scenes such as food, scenery, etc., and optimises the picture to give users great memories. There’s also a dedicated Night Mode for low-light shots.

If you make a lot of videos, then Galaxy M30s will impress you with its good video capability. It can record 4K videos, Super Slo-Mo, Super Steady and Hyperlapse. The phone comes with an all-new Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor that delivers clock speeds up to 2.3GHz. Consumers will be able to experience pretty fast gaming and graphics performance, thanks to the Mali G72 MP3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) under the hood. The phone runs on Android Pie out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI for a smooth, lag free experience.

Galaxy M30s comes with a long-lasting 6,000 mAh battery. On one charge, consumers get 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and over 131 hours of music playback. It also comes with a Type C 15W fast charger. The best part: Despite packing in a monster 6,000 mAh battery, Galaxy M30s is just 8.9mm thick and weighs only 188 grams, making it extremely comfortable to grip and carry the device.