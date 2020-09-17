Samsung starts selling Galaxy Note 20 at whopping Rs 15,000 discount; how to avail limited period offer

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Okay, that was quick, even for Samsung. Nearly a month after launching it, Samsung has slashed the price of its vanilla Galaxy Note 20 in India by a whopping Rs 9,000. If you happen to make your purchase using an HDFC Bank card, you will also be eligible for an additional Rs 6,000 cashback, bringing the price further down. This means, Samsung is basically selling Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 15,000 discount if you factor in both the deals. The effective price of the phone thus becomes Rs 62,999. The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in India on August 6 at a price of Rs 77,999.

That’s a hefty discount for a product that literally launched a month ago. There is a small catch however. The Rs 62,999 effective price of the Galaxy Note 20 is a limited period offer that’s part of “Samsung Days” promotional sales event that will be live for only a week starting from September 17 to September 23, 2020. Post the event, the Galaxy Note 20 will be back to its initial launch price of Rs 77,999. Interestingly, Samsung isn’t offering the more premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with any sort of discount during the promotional event. But if you’ve eyeing the Galaxy Note 20 and holding back for some discounts to kick in, this might be the best time to get it.

The discount will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung store, leading online portals and retail stores.

The Galaxy Note 20 tries to bring many of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G features to a more accessible price point. Core hardware, which is the processor, is shared between the two though. The S-Pen is also shared between both the Note devices though its latency varies. The Galaxy Note 20 comes with an Exynos 990 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 supports 4G LTE.

The Galaxy Note 20 has a smaller 6.7-inch-display with a conventional 60Hz refresh rate – even as the Note 20 Ultra comes with a larger 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Note 20 also skimps down on build materials by using matte-finish polycarbonate on the back as opposed to the Note 20 Ultra that uses Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Note 20 has a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 12MP main+12MP ultra wide-angle+64MP telephoto combo. It has a 10MP selfie camera. Battery capacity in the Galaxy Note 20 is 4,300mAh.