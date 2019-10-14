Samsung starts rolling out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 for Galaxy S10 users

Samsung on Monday officially began the beta programme for One UI 2.0 – the second version of its custom skin that is based on Android 10. The first smartphones that are eligible for One UI 2.0 are the four Galaxy S10 family members – the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e. Starting Monday, October 14, the users of the aforementioned smartphones can register for the beta programme and install the Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

While Samsung has not announced what regions are currently eligible for the rollout of One UI 2.0, a report by SamMobile says the first wave includes South Korea, US, and Germany. It is also not clear if this is a phased rollout. India will also likely receive the beta update in future.

Some of the notable features of the One UI 2.0 include an improved dark mode that now brings a dark hue to the home screen wallpaper and other elements in the app menu, granular controls for functionalities such as volume, minimised notifications to remove clutter, and an enhanced Digital Wellbeing section. The lock screen has also been improved to adjust the colour of the text according to the wallpaper and theme applied on the device.

After Google announced the rollout of Android 10, a lot of smartphones became eligible for the update. Besides the Pixel smartphones, OnePlus 7, Essential Phone, and a few other smartphones were added to the pipeline for the Android 10 update. Samsung, on the other hand, is one of the few OEMs that customises Android to high levels, which is why the rollout timeline for its Android 10-based custom skin is usually higher than the rest of the OEMs, including Nokia and OnePlus. Samsung has now started the beta programme, however, the stable channel rollout is undefined as of now.