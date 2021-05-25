Samsung silently launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, a more affordable Tab S7 Plus with bundled S-Pen

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is a stripped-down take on the more premium and more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Samsung might have accidentally dropped its long-rumoured Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Android tablet early. The entry-level tablet, supposed to bring Galaxy Tab S7 Plus-like premium features to a slightly more affordable price point, was briefly listed on the company’s official website for Germany on Tuesday. The listing has since been taken down suggesting someone at Samsung might have jumped the gun ahead of schedule though leaving enough room for many to get a clear idea of what is going to be in store as and when the tablet arrives officially.

For starters, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is a stripped-down take on the more premium and more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, not the Galaxy Tab S7. It has the same large 12.4-inch screen and similarly sized 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The catch is that the screen in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is LCD and it tops out at 60Hz (the Tab S7 Plus has an AMOLED display with fast 120Hz refresh rate) and Samsung does not bundle a compliant fast charger in the box.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G listing

The “FE” model also has a watered-down Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor (the Tab S7 Plus has a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC) and starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (this is expandable).

The cameras are getting a reshuffle as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G has only a single 8MP rear camera (dual 13+5MP in the Tab S7 Plus) and a 5MP front camera (8MP in Tab S7 Plus).

Like the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, its FE edition also bundles an S-Pen stylus in the box and supports Samsung DeX productivity suit.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will start at Euros 649 which roughly translates to Rs 57,900 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For context, the Tab S7 Plus with LTE costs Rs 79,999 in India for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: More value than OnePlus 9