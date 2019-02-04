Samsung set to launch first 1TB storage chip for smartphones

Published: February 4, 2019 5:37 PM

"The 1TB eUFS also possesses exceptional speed, allowing users to transfer large amounts of multimedia content in significantly reduced time," Samsung said in its release.

Samsung set to launch first 1TB storage chip for smartphones (Reuters)

Samsung, the South Korean colossus, has announced the first 1TB storage chip for smartphones, the company said in a release. The chip is expected to make its debut in Samsung Galaxy S10+. Reportedly, the mass production of the chip is already underway.

Earlier this year, Samsung had announced introducing the world’s first 1TB storage chip (embedded Universal Flash Storage) for smartphones. The one terabyte storage with a single flash memory chip is suggested to have the same size as that of a 512 GB memory chip.

In recent years, the demand for storage in smartphones has gone up with large games and apps adding to the burden that photos and videos create on the phone’s memory. Samsung users will now be able to store 260 10-minute videos in 4K UHD (3840×2160) format.

Samsung also seems to be well aware of the demand of 1TB smartphone chips – and is thus planning to expand its production in its plant in Pyeongtaek of Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is a part of Samsung’s 2019 flagship series Galaxy S10. The series is also speculated to include Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, and possibly Galaxy S10 X – the first 5G phones from the company. The Galaxy S10 is set to be unveiled in February this year. The Galaxy S10 line may feature Infinity-O Displays, while Samsung Galaxy S10+ is also speculated to feature a dual camera, both on the rear and the front, while the rest will come with a single camera. The smartphones will also feature in-display fingerprint sensors.

Moreover, the smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for its market in China, US and Latin America, while for the rest it will run on Exynos 9820 processor.

