Samsung says ‘no problems’ with Exynos 2200 chip, to now launch alongside Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung’s failure to unveil its much-vaunted Exynos 2200 chip on Tuesday has given rise to rumours that the electronics major was facing behind-the-scenes issues.

Now, Business Korea has reported that the reason behind Samsung delaying the launch was much simpler — it wants to unveil the chip with the Galaxy S22 Series. A Samsung official also clarified to the publication that the company was not facing any issues with the chip’s production or performance.

“We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance,” the official told Business Korea.

Samsung has not officially committed to a date for the Galaxy S22 Series unveiling yet. However, reports in the Korean media suggest that it would happen on February 8.

Samsung teased the flagship smartphone SoC ahead of its official presentation with some tantalising information: the chipset will come with a GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The AMD architecture powers the next-generation graphics on Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, and AMD’s own RX 6000-series graphics cards.

The South Korean tech giant teased the chipset with a clip on its official Twitter account and YouTube channel.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 1TB internal storage and have 16GB RAM. It will also have a 12GB RAM option alongside three internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Samsung had unveiled last year’s Exynos 2100 SoC just two days before launching the Galaxy S21 Series. However, last year’s chip faced a string of issues.

The official highlighted the ARM Mali-G78 MP14 as the culprit behind the issues plaguing the system. “The new GPU is expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100. We intend to sharpen our competitiveness by loading GPUs for games into mobile devices.”