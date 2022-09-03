Samsung says it was hacked in July exposing personal information of users

There’s a bad news for Samsung users. The smartphone company has confirmed a security breach in July that exposed private information of select users in the US.

The company has released a notice informing about the July breach by an unauthorized third party that acquired information from some of Samsung’s US systems. The company’s investigations further revealed that personal information of certain customers was affected. Samsung says that it has taken action to secure the affected systems, and has engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and is coordinating with law enforcement.

Although, the company says that while the theft did not affect customer devices or their social security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, it may have exposed private information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. “The information affected for each relevant customer may vary,” it said.

Samsung says that it collects these data to offer best experience possible with its products and services. “We know how important privacy is to our customers, and we provide information about how we’re planning to use customer data, in strict compliance with relevant privacy laws.” The company has directly informed the affected customers and apprised them of the issue.

Although the company has said that there is no immediate action needed for now, it wants consumers to watch out for any unsolicited communications that ask for personal information, avoid clicking unknown or suspicious links and to review their accounts for suspicious activity.

This is the second data breach reported by the company this year. A hacking group Lapsus$ claimed to hack Samsung systems stealing 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source code. “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees” Samsung told CNBC then.