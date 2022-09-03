Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 received over 1 lakh pre-bookings in India

Samsung India has announced a record pre-booking for its new foldable phones- Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in India. The company said that the new line of foldable phones have broken last year’s preorders records with over 100,000 pre-bookings received before BY September 1 which was the last date for pre-ordering the phones. With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers can buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retails stores.

“The fourth generation Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 have resonated with so many consumers seeking new smartphone experiences that enhance their everyday lives, meeting their productivity and creativity needs. Every year, our latest foldables outsell the previous generation, and the fourth generation pre-book results foreshadow mainstream demand for the foreseeable future. We are delighted to see that consumers have appreciated the new Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 and the ecosystem offers. As the leader in this category, we can’t wait for our customers to get their devices beginning today and experience the latest innovations and refinements on the Galaxy Z series,” company’s senior VP for Mobile Business Raju Pullan was quoted in the press release.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 includes several upgrades over its predecessor including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization, while maintaining its ultra-compact design. The phone offers shape-shifting design, immersive and flexible displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors. Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94999 for 8GB+256GB variant. The Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97999. Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 184999.

Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34999 at an offer price of Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail upgrade bonus of Rs 8000. Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7000.