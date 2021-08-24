Samsung says committed to making foldables more accessible as Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-booking starts in India

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 India price starts at Rs 84,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999.

South Korean major Samsung said on Tuesday that it is committed to making foldable smartphones more accessible while kicking off pre-booking for its new batch of folding phones, aka the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, in India. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will available for pre-booking in the country starting August 24 through September 9 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Sales start September 10 onwards.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 India price starts at Rs 84,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999. The Z Flip 3 costs lower than what its predecessor, the Z Flip, cost at launch. The Z Fold 3 meanwhile, costs the same as the Z Fold 2.

“Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience,” the company said in a statement, adding “that’s why we’re offering both Galaxy Z devices at attractive prices.”

Samsung is also offering its latest foldables in more memory configurations, for the first time in India. While the Z Fold 3 will come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, the Z Flip 3 will be available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G India price, launch offers

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at Rs 84,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 88,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999 for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 1,57,999.

As a pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering customers either an upgrade voucher of Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card. Customers will also be eligible for free 1-year Samsung Care Plus accidental and liquid damage protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Rs 4,799 on Galaxy Z Flip 3.