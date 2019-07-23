Samsung sale on Amazon India: Discounts and offers on Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10

The price of Samsung Galaxy M30 Rs 13,990 has been slashed by Rs 1000 for both of its variants.

Samsung sale on Amazon India: Samsung’s M-series phones on Amazon India will be up for grabs as the smartphone company is offering its phones at discounted prices. Smartphones under the sale include Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Samsung Galaxy M30. Apart from this, exchange offers, telecom subscriber benefits and banking discounts, are also on offer for the Samsung M series phones along with the Samsung Galaxy M40 phone.

Moreover, the Cocktail Orange edition of the Samsung Galaxy M40, which was released in India earlier in July, is also available on Amazon.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M30 Rs 13,990 has been slashed by Rs 1000 for both of its variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Samsung smartphone which had its India launch at Rs. 14,990, can now be purchased at Rs. 13,990 on Amazon. In addition, the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now available for purchase at Rs. 16,990, instead of its original price of Rs. 17,990.

Besides the price cut, Samsung is also giving no-cost EMI along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,800 on both variants of the smartphones. Furthermore, an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions is also being offered.

The Samsung Galaxy M20, which had its base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant for Rs. 10,990, can now be bought for just Rs. 9,990 from the online platform. At present, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs. 11,990, after receiving a price cut from its original price of Rs. 12,990.

ICICI Bank customers can avail no-cost EMI, exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,800 as well as an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on Samsung Galaxy M20.

The 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M10, which had its India launch at Rs. 8,990 along with the Samsung Galaxy M20, is now going for only Rs. 7,990.

The high-end Samsung Galaxy M40, at present, is available for purchase at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, buyers will be able to avail up to Rs. 7,800 on no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and Rs. 1,500 instant banking discount being offered on ICICI Bank debit and credit EMI transactions. To reiterate, the Cocktail Orange edition of the Samsung Galaxy M40 is now being sold on Amazon.

Buyers can also benefit from Telecom subscriber offers being offered on Amazon India,

Jio subscribers can get double data benefits on prepaid plans of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299. Vodafone is offering its customers cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255 which will be given in the form of Rs. 75 discount coupons for up to 50 recharges. Also, customers will receive an extra 0.5GB data every day for up to 18 months. Airtel customers will get double data benefits on prepaid recharge plans on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 for the duration of 10 months.