Samsung S Pen Fold Edition, S Pen Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 3 flip cover with pen India prices revealed

Samsung is launching a slew of accessories to go along with its new batch of folding phones in India today. The most interesting of the lot, expectedly, are the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. For those unaware, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G supports stylus input though due to its unique form factor and flexible OLED screen, Samsung had to design a special soft-tip S Pen for it. The stylus bundled with the Galaxy Note devices won’t work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung in fact, has made two different S Pen models. One called the S Pen Fold Edition works exclusively with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The other called S Pen Pro is more versatile and works with other compatible Samsung phones as well including the Note series, S21 Ultra, Tab S7 FE and more in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 letting you switch between multiple devices with a dedicated button. The S Pen Pro also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro India prices were not revealed at the time Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the country for some reason. Both the models are now listed on Samsung.com and available for pre-booking alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and Galaxy Z Flip 3). The S Pen Fold Edition India price is Rs 3,999. The S Pen Pro will set you back by Rs 9,999.

Only the S Pen Pro comes with a holding pouch though and since there’s no dedicated slot to hold the S Pen in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 like the Note devices, you’d presumably want to also pick Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 flip cover with pen if you’re going to pick the stylus. The cover has been launched in India simultaneously at a price of Rs 6,099.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and their accessories will available for pre-booking in the country starting August 24 through September 9 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Sales start September 10 onwards.