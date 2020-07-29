Samsung rolls out referral program, other offers to lure customers and boost online sales

Samsung has launched a Referral Program to offer customers an opportunity to give their friends and family members a real chance to get exciting discounts.

Facing a severe downturn in sales across the world and in India, Samsung has adopted a new approach to nudge customers into buying its products, more so from its own website — Samsung.com. The South Korean behemoth has introduced as many as three plans in order to enhance the shopping experience of consumers on its own website. The three plans are Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program, and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage.

Samsung Referral Program

Samsung has launched a Referral Program to offer customers an opportunity to give their friends and family members a real chance to get exciting discounts (up to 8 percent off) on purchasing through Samsung.com a variety of premium smartphone and consumer electronics products. Those who refer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also earn benefits up to Rs 1,500 per positive transaction completed by their friends in the form of Samsung.com vouchers. This referral program will be applicable on 15+ devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Samsung Student Program

As the name suggests, Samsung has launched this referral program to lure the students, a prominent population among the company’s user base. Samsung has claimed that the Student Program is a never-seen-before online program that is specifically designed for student consumers of Samsung.com. Students can access the online bookstore through their official college email Id or via an approved student credentials verification agency validating it. Under this referral program, students can buy a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories at a special price along with various value-added services such as free insurance, quick exchange and convenient EMI options.

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

This program has been brought in by Samsung exclusively for the users of the Samsung Shop app and will be available with effect from August. Samsung will reward users with an opportunity to earn 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 2,000 each, accounting for Rs 20,000 in total for registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details. Each voucher issued by Samsung under this program will be valid for 365 days from the issue date. These vouchers cover almost all categories available on the Samsung Shop app such as smartphones, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, tablets, smartwatches, true wireless audio, accessories & Harman/JBL products.