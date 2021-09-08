Samsung retains pole position in India’s tablet market with record 220% YoY growth in Q2: IDC

Samsung, however, has not shared how many units it shipped during April-June

Samsung’s India tablet segment grew a staggering 220 per cent on-year during the June quarter, the company said.

Citing data from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, the South Korean electronics major said its market share in the tablet segment at the end of June was 45 percent.

Samsung, which has presence in all price segments, has doubled down on its Android tablet offerings in recent months, including devices from the premium Galaxy S Tab series and the affordable Galaxy Tab A series. The company’s premium offerings include the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a direct competitor to Apple’s iPads. The company said tablets across the mass (below Rs 20,000), mid (between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000), and premium (over Rs 40,000) segments had done extremely well. Samsung, however, has not shared how many units it shipped during April-June, while IDC’s India-specific report is still unavailable. Globally, Apple remains the undisputed market leader in the tablet segment. The iPad had a market share of 31.9 per cent during Q2 2021, the IDC data showed. Samsung was close behind Apple with a market share of 19.6 per cent. The company registered a 13.3 per cent on-year growth, shipping 8 million units. Chinese manufacturer Lenovo came in third place with an 11.6 per cent market share, shipping 4.7 million units. Amazon shipped 4.3 million units during the quarter, recording a 20.3 per cent on-year growth.

Samsung refreshed its Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet earlier this month, launching a new WiFi variant. The tablets are similar to the Galaxy Tab S7, and come equipped with a single rear camera. Overall, the LTE and WiFi variants are the same in design and specifications. The WiFi variant is priced at Rs 41,999 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.