Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is August 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9 with the South Korean giant officially announcing its second Galaxy Unpacked event. After a plethora of leaks and rumours, we finally have a date when Samsung will refresh its Galaxy Note line. Samsung has begun sending out media invites for its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9 and while it does not mention what will be launched, the image of the capsule-shaped button on a stylus strongly hints at the next Galaxy Note phone.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed by Samsung around the world – the official video teaser is already live on Samsung’s YouTube channel. The video shows the stylus in its full glory and in a new yellow colour, suggesting a new colour model for the Galaxy Note 9 (or it could just be a new colour for the stylus). The video also gives away the date for the second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event, however, the venue is not clear yet.

The launch of the Galaxy Note 9 was bound to happen sooner or later – with a recent Bloomberg report claiming the August 9 date. With the Galaxy Note 9 getting the FCC clearance, the timing seems more suggestive of its launch. Besides Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is widely rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab S4 and a new Gear S4 smartwatch.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be as identical an upgrade to the last year’s Galaxy Note 8 as what Galaxy S9 was to the Galaxy S8. While the smartphone is unlikely to see any major design changes, it is expected to get new cameras, as well as a massive 512GB storage variant. It is also said to come with a dedicated button, much like the Bixby button, however, programmed for camera shutter this time. Other expected specifications include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, and a larger battery.

Talking about the Galaxy Tab S4, the refresh to the Tab S3 was recently spotted on FCC, giving away its key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to come with LTE capabilities, a 10.5-inch QHD+ display, an oncta-core Snapdragon SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Samsung Gear S4 is also likely to debut at the event and will pack a slimmer design and a larger 470mAh battery.