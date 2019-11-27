Samsung releases Android 10 rollout roadmap; Galaxy Note, S10 first devices to get One UI 2.0

By: |
Published: November 27, 2019 7:08:38 PM

However, not just Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, even Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 are also expected to get the update in January. In fact, a whole array of Samsung phones, including the mid-range ones will be getting the update next year, reports SamMobile.

Samsung, Android 10, Android 10 update, Android 10 release, Android 10 samsung, Android 10 device, roadmap, Galaxy Note, Samsung Galaxy S10, One UI 2.0, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Pixel, OnePlus, HMD GlobalSamsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ along with a few other mid-range smartphones like Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70, and Galaxy tablets will be getting the update in April 2020.

In line with Samsung’s yearly roadmap for Android update rollout, the tech giant has reportedly revealed that Galaxy S10 and S10+, two of its premium smartphones, will be the first ones to receive the Android 10 update in January 2020. Android 10 will be rolled out as a part of the One UI 2.0 release for Samsung devices. Earlier this year, Google noted in a blog post that Samsung will be releasing the update towards the end of 2019.

However, not just Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, even Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 are also expected to get the update in January. In fact, a whole array of Samsung phones, including the mid-range ones will be getting the update next year, reports SamMobile.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ along with a few other mid-range smartphones like Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70, and Galaxy tablets will be getting the update in April 2020. The Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e will be getting that in May and July, respectively. This One UI 2.0 update roll out will span till September 2020.

However, this roadmap had been published by Samsung Israel, and the company’s rollout policies vary from country to country. So it is better to wait for the roadmap of other countries. And since this estimated timeline can as well change later. But those with Galaxy S10 series smartphones who want to experience Android 10 on their devices already, can join the beta program and experience One UI 2.0.

Meanwhile, several other smartphone companies like Pixel, OnePlus, HMD Global have already started rolling out the software update on their respective devices.

Android 10 will have several changes related to privacy and security as compared to Android Pie. It is also expected to give better parental controls, multitask faster and will come with a dark theme. One will also be able to track their online activity to maintain digital wellbeing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung releases Android 10 rollout roadmap; Galaxy Note, S10 first devices to get One UI 2.0
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
15 apps that are hot with millenials
2India among top markets for Google’s Shopping feature
3Oppo unveils ColorOS 7, bets on India-specific features to drive user base