Samsung refrigerator with Bixby control, touchscreen now in India

Revolutionising the Indian refrigerator industry, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled refrigerator “Family Hub 3.0” in India for Rs 280,000. The 810-litre refrigerator with “triple cooling” facility also comes with a 21-inch touchscreen and Bixby voice control to allow consumers to do a lot more than what a regular refrigerator does. The “Family Hub” will be available for pre-booking on Samsung Shop and Amazon.com from Wednesday with an exclusive offer of free Samsung Galaxy S9 (available on pre-booking), the company said in a statement.

“Family Hub offers a wide range of smart features that allow consumers to do what they could not do before. These include syncing up food storage, keeping family members better connected and organised and providing enhanced entertainment,” said Saurav Katyal, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. The “Family Hub works with Samsung’s “SmartThings” ecosystem, allowing users to control and monitor their connected appliances — Flex Wash washing machine and smartphone — from the refrigerator’s screen.

“Family Hub is also more intuitive and intelligent with the addition of Bixby voice control and its integration with Samsung’s SmartThings IoT ecosystem,” Katyal added. The built-in “View Inside” camera allows users to digitally label their food with expiration dates, or use a mobile device to peek inside their fridge from anywhere.

Consumers can see what is inside their fridge from the grocery store and/or leave a note on the screen to remind the kids to clean their rooms after school. Similarly, the recipes app offers multiple recipes to choose from around the world and prepare the food that the family loves. With Bixby, Family Hub can also recognise individual voices and read out of the news, weather and calendar updates when instructed. Additionally, users can stream content from their smartphone to the Family Hub refrigerator.