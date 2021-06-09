Samsung refreshes ‘The Frame’ premium 4K QLED TV lineup with customisable bezels and more: Features, price and everything to know

The new Samsung Frame TV 2021 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store

Samsung is expanding its smart TV lineup with its latest launch, The Frame TV 2021 edition that comes in four screen sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The company claims that its latest release is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off with its customisable bezel options making it a more personalised affair for users.

Samsung The Frame TV price and availability

The Frame TV 2021 will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung’s online store. The starting price of The Frame TV is Rs 61,990.

A complementary bezel worth Rs 9,990 will be given to its first customers as an introductory offer between June 12 and June 21. HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can also avail cashback up to Rs 3,000. The offer is valid also on availing of no-cost EMI.

The smart TV also comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1 -year additional warranty on panels of The Frame.

Samsung The Frame TV features

The latest version allows customers to customise their panel with easy-to-replace magnetic bezels that come in two different colours. The TV, when not in use, becomes a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, canvas, or film ornamenting the wall on which it is mounted.

The artworks that the frame will show are from the collections of world-renowned institutions and users can subscribe to them for Rs 299 per month or select an individual piece of art for Rs 1,199. With The Frame TV, one can also upload or display their own artwork of photographs via a smartphone or the SmartThing app or USB flash drive. It is compatible to connect with several smart devices and can be operated with One Remote Control for TV and Frame. Its AirPlay 2 features allow consumers to stream and share content from Apple devices to the Frame effortlessly.

The Frame is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, has a self-charging remote that with its solar cell technology gets charged by indoor lights.

The TV can itself learn, enhance and adapt to the viewing experience using its AI technology. Its motion sensors detect the presence of individuals in front of the TV and accordingly turns the TV display into artwork. When there’s no one it turns off to save energy. Its brightness sensor, on the other hand, balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone detecting ambient light.