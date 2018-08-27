Samsung, PVR announce 4K Onyx Cinema LED for film-loving Indians

The screen was launched in the presence of HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd.

In collaboration with multiplex theatre major PVR Cinemas, Samsung on Monday introduced its 4K Onyx Cinema LED display for large screens in India. “India is a film-loving country. Our movies are full of vibrant colours and rich music. Onyx Cinema LED will be the true solution for such content and we believe this technology will be a ‘blockbuster’ in the film industry,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, told reporters here.

With this new technology, currently available only in a few countries across the world, enthusiasts can watch the movies with better picture quality, true colours, and greater vibrancy and accuracy, the company claimed. “This screen is one of first few screens launched worldwide by Samsung and we are thrilled to partner with one of India’s biggest film entertainment company, PVR Cinemas,” he added.

The screen was launched in the presence of HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. “We are delighted to launch Onyx LED Cinema screens in India. The screen is now up and running at PVR Icon, Vasant Kunj. We are the first Cinema exhibition chain in the country, to introduce this disruptive theatre technology for Indian movie-goers,” Bijli said.

The display comes with comprehensive solutions such as “Onyx View”, “Onyx 3D” and “Onyx Sound”. The screen delivers HDR (High Dynamic Range) to the cinema, showcasing on-screen contents at peak brightness level, nearly 10 times greater than that offered by the standard cinema projectors. The screen offers “Onyx” surround sound from JBL by Harman International and Samsung’s Audio Lab.