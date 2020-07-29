Samsung phones may drop Bixby and Galaxy App store soon; details

The move by Samsung may boost the company’s revenue as Google shares a portion of the ad revenue generated through the apps made available on a mobile device by play store.

Amid a slump in revenue and a rough business outlook, Google and Samsung are negotiating a revenue-sharing deal that will see Samsung adopting Google assistant and Play store on its smartphones, according to a report in Reuters. The probable change in Samsung’s policy will be a major walkaway by the Korean firm after several rounds of requests from Google to provide its services on Samsung mobile phones.

As part of the deal, the report further suggests that Samsung Electronics is considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices. The two companies are set to finalise the terms of the deal by July 31 and Google is also considering more room in terms of revenue for Samsung than in previously negotiated deals just in case the mobile phone giant decides to walk away from the prospect of signing the deal, Reuters added in its report citing sources.

The move by Samsung may boost the company’s revenue as Google shares a portion of the ad revenue generated through the apps made available on a mobile device by play store. This move, whenever it starts rolling out, will mark a major shift in Samsung’s policy of promoting its own Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy app store.

Both the companies issued statements on the issue of the deal. Samsung has said that it will collaborate with Google and other partners in order to provide the best possible experiences for users. However, one of the world’s biggest smartphone makers reiterated the stand of supporting its own apps and services. On the other hand, Google has said in a statement that it is part of the company’s regular discussion with partners on ways to improve user experience and that Samsung, by all means, remains independent to pursue its own app store and digital assistant.