Samsung phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh stolen, shipped to Hong Kong, Noida Police nab culprits

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four men who were allegedly involved in stealing cell phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh from Samsung’s warehouse in Noida and sending some of those stolen parts to Hong Kong, PTI reported quoting police officials. The investigation that preceded the arrest was launched following an FIR lodged by Samsung officials at the local Phase II Police Station on July 18, added the PTI report.

Police also seized about 20.50 lakh from the accused who stole display screens, chargers, and other parts and equipment related to cell phones from the tech giant ‘s warehouse over the past few months.

The report further highlighted the modus operandi of the flour accused nabbed by the police. As per the police, one of the accused named Gaurav Sikka was the main man running the racket who used to obtain stolen parts from the other three and ship those to Hong Kong. Sikka runs a shop in the Gaffar market of Karol Bagh, famous as the hub of cheap and used phones.

The others arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar, Luvkush Singh, and Ajay Lal, and the FIR were lodged under section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust) and section 411 (unjustly obtaining property), the officer said. Luvkush worked in Noida for a private company that supplied Samsung with certain electronic products. According to the police, his role was to ensure the distribution of his firm’s goods to the Samsung warehouse.

They then planned routine theft of Samsung warehouse mobile phone parts and continued the same for four months. Sikka bought the stolen parts at about 1,000 per octa (display screen) which, they said, actually costs about Rs 2,250 per piece.

They stole a total of 22 boxes of cell phone parts valued at around 80 lakh. Eighteen boxes were recovered and they also confiscated some 20 lakh obtained by selling the remaining pieces.