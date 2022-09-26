Samsung partners with Axis Bank to launch credit card service in India; to offer exclusive rewards, discounts to customers

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card service in India. The credit card will be powered by Visa. The “Samsung Axis Bank credit card” users will be eligible to get up to 10 percent cashback on Samsung products and services, the company said in a press statement. The credit card will also grant them exclusive perks and rewards.

In addition to granting offers on Samsung products and services, the card will also make users eligible to earn rewards on BigBasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company as well as Zomato.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Variants

The card comes in two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Visa Signature variant, customers can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2,500. Similarly with the Visa Infinite variant, customers can avail up to Rs 20,000 annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: Charges, benefits

The annual charges for the Visa Signature and Infinite variant are Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The charges are exclusive of taxes. Both Signature and Infinite variants include a welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders earn on completing the first 3 transactions.

Signature variant cardholders will be entitled to earn 2500 pts worth Rs 500, whereas Visa Infinite cardholders will get 30,000 points worth Rs 6000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with a complimentary airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, and other dining offers. With Signature variant, cardholders can avail access to up to 4 domestic lounge visits annually, whereas with Infinite card, cardholders can avail up to 8 domestic and international lounge access annually.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: How to Apply?

Interested customers can apply for Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card through its website. The applications of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card are not live yet, however the Korean tech giant has created a dedicated microsite for the card.