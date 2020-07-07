Samsung now offering customer care service through WhatsApp for quick, contactless support

Samsung India’s Customer Services Vice President Sunil Cutinha said that the new initiative will help the company deepen its connection with the customers and make their problem solving convenient.

Samsung has started offering customer care services on Whatsapp in the wake of people facing issues in reaching out to the customer care service centres amidst the spread of Coronavirus. The contactless services will aid lakhs of users of Samsung devices to seek quick customer support without stepping out of their homes. This will also help customers reach the nearest service centres of the company, track the status of the repair of their products as well as keep them abreast with the latest sale offers announced by the company.

Samsung India’s Customer Services Vice President Sunil Cutinha said that the new initiative will help the company deepen its connection with the customers and make their problem solving convenient.

This is not the only customer service facility provided by the company during the Covid-19 crisis as the company is already using remote support, live chat and sharing do it yourself videos on various platforms to ease the hardships of its customers. The decision is to be seen as an effort by the company to take into its fold even those customers who are not able to use any of the existing customer service facilities provided by the company.

How to contact Samsung via Whatsapp

Getting in touch with Samsung is pretty simple. Customers need to send a message to the support number provided by Samsung- 1800-5-7267864 for their registration with the Whatsapp customer service centre. Once the registration is complete, the customers can start getting the services seamlessly. Customers can also seek the demo videos or the installation of the brand products. The Whatsapp service centre will remain active on all days of the week from 11 AM in the morning to 6 PM in the evening.

Smartphone users as well as smart television users will also be able to seek help from the service centre. The customer representative will not only hear the grievances of the customers but will also connect the concerned device with the help of the internet and diagnose its problems. Already more than 70,000 queries are being resolved by the company every month via remote services. Another 9,000 minor queries are also being resolved by the live chat options with the company representatives every day. The Do it Yourself videos are also being posted on different and most frequent problems being faced by the customers on platforms like YouTube and other social media platforms.