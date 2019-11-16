Samsung November Blue Fest sale: Discounts offered on Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, among others

The sale will be on till November 19 (Tuesday). (Representative image)

In good news for buyers, tech giant Samsung is giving discounts on a number of its products that are on offer in November Blue Fest sale. Discounts have been offered on Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Tab S5e among other products. The sale will be on till November 19 (Tuesday).

Samsung is also offering discounts on products from Harman Kardon, JBL and AKG brands. The company is offering Samsung Galaxy M30s 64GB variant at Rs 13,999, while announcing the sale of Galaxy M10s 32GB variantat Rs 7,999.

The company is also offering Galaxy M30 32GB at Rs 9,999 and the 64GB variant is being offered at Rs 11,999. In A series, Galaxy A50s 128GB can be purchased at Rs 20,999, Galaxy A30s 64GB at Rs 16,999 while Galaxy A10s at Rs 9,499.

Even as smartphones are being offered at a discount of 50 per cent, televisions 50 per cent, smartwatches till 35 per cent, Microwaves at 40 per cent, air conditioners 25 per cent, Harman Kardon Audio at 55 per cent, JBL 55 per cent,storage devices 55 per cent and accessories up to 55 percent .

Among Samsung’s flagship deals include Galaxy S9 at Rs 29,999, Galaxy Note 9 at Rs 42,999, Galaxy S10+ at Rs 69,900,Galaxy S10 at Rs 61,900, Galaxy Note 10+ at Rs 79,999 and Galaxy Note 10 at Rs 69,999.

Those looking to buy a Galaxy Note 10, will get a special cashback of worth Rs 6,000, if they purchase it on HDFC bank credit card or get Rs 6,000 extra if they exchange an old device.

In tablets, Samsung is offering Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi variant at Rs 35,999, while LTE variant has been put at the price range of Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE can be purchased atRs 19,999, while the at at Rs 14,999. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 LTE is available at Rs 11,999 currently.