Samsung Note 9 offers: Here is how much it will cost on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm after deals and discounts

Samsung Note 9 is available on online as well as offline stores.

About two weeks ago, Samsung announced its new flagship – Galaxy Note 9. The smartphone was launched in India on August 22 and is being sold on offline as well as online stores. The device comes in two variants – 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 67,900, and an 8GB of RAM and 512 GB storage model, which has been priced at Rs 84,900. The smartphone will be manufactured at Samsung’s largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was recently inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The phone can be purchased from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and the Samsung Mobile Store online, apart from the offline retailers. To make the phone affordable for the users, Samsung, as well as e-commerce websites, are offering various deals and discounts. Here is how much it will cost you on different platforms –

1. Flipkart and Amazon – Samsung is offering a Rs 6,000 cashback to HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders on both Flipkart as well as Amazon. The offer is valid till on all variants of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 till August 2018. Interested customers will also be able to apply for no-cost EMI options on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ.

Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 to customers in exchange for their old phones. Meanwhile, Amazon is giving an additional discount of up to Rs 11,300 on exchange.

2. Paytm Mall – The 128 GB variant priced at Rs 67,900 is available for Rs 61,900 on Paytm Mall after a cashback of Rs 6,000. Paytm Mall also offers ‘No Cost EMI’ on the phone.

3. Airtel Store – The phone can be purchased from Airtel Store for a down payment of Rs 7,900 and monthly charges of Rs 2999. Users can also get 75GB per month additional data on select Airtel infinity 4G plans.

About Samsung Note 9

The premium smartphone comes with a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. It sports IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The phone which comes with dual SIM option also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.