Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K premium Smart TVs launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Samsung, today, launched its premium Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K Smart TV line-up in India. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV refresh was launched at CES. Neo QLED is a new type of display technology wherein much smaller LEDs – to the tune of 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs – are crammed into the TVs backlighting system so as to offer ultra-fine control over its dimming zones and black levels. This should, technically, help cut down on what is usually referred to as the “blooming” effect often seen on typical LCD TVs while improving contrast and picture quality.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K India prices, availability

The Neo QLED 8K will be available in three models with varying screen sizes—from 65-inch to 85-inch. These include the 85-inch QN900B, 65- and 75-inch QN800B, and 65-inch QN700B. Price starts at Rs 3,24,990.

The Neo QLED 4K will be available in three models as well with varying screen sizes—from 55-inch to 85-inch. These include the 55- and 65-inch QN95B, 85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, and 50-inch QN90B, and 55- and 65-inch QN85B. Price starts at Rs 1,14,990.

Samsung will offer a HW-Q990B soundbar worth Rs 1,49,900 and SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 for free on purchase of the Neo QLED 8K until April 30. Neo QLED 4K purchases will similarly be eligible for a free SlimFit Cam.

The TVs will be available across Samsung retail stores, consumer electronics stores, and online platforms including Samsung Shop.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K features

Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs come with a Neo Quantum Processor with advanced contrast mapping with back-light unit. This means that the TVs will be able to control lighting across 16,384 steps which is four times the previous 4,096 step count. These TVs also have a Real Depth Enhancer for a better sense of realism – it determines and processes the position of an object on the screen as against its background so that a sense of depth can be created.

Apart from this, an EyeComfort mode automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen as well as its tone with the help of a built-in sensor and the information regarding sunrise and sunset. Along with a dynamic sound experience, Samsung says, “Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.”

Samsung has designed these TVs to become a central hub for all your smart home devices. These TVs also come with a battery-free solar remote.