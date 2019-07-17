Samsung Monsoon Sale: Big discounts on Galaxy phones, TVs, other appliances, free Oyo, MakeMyTrip coupons

As part of the ‘Monsoon Sale’, the users will get 5 per cent cashback on purchase of Galaxy M Series smartphones using HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung India has announced a gadget sale on its online shopping platform, Samsung e-shop from Thursday. The sale will conclude on July 24 i.e. Wednesday. During the online sale, Samsung will offer great deals on a range of products such as mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, wearables and mobile accessories.

As part of the ‘Monsoon Sale’, the users will get 5 per cent cashback on purchase of Galaxy M Series smartphones using HDFC Bank cards. On other phones, there will be a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on payment done through Amazon Pay. The Galaxy M Series include Galaxy M40, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 phones. Samsung.com will offer up to 15 per cent discount on these smartphones during the sale period.

In addition to these offers, the smartphone buyers will be eligible for travel vouchers from MakeMyTrip worth up to Rs 15,000 and hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000 from OYO.

The ‘Monsoon Sale’ also include offers on select products of brands such as AKG and Harman Kardon, and JBL audio products.

On the range of Samsung TVs, you can avail 45 per cent off on purchase through Samsung online shopping portal. There will be 60 per cent off on mobile phone accessories, 30 per cent off on refrigerators and discounts on Samsung air conditioners and Samsung washing machines.

Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch notch HD+ display with 13-megapixel rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It comes in 2GB+16GB variant and 3GB+32GB configuration and 3,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy M20 features a slightly larger display (6.3 inch) and huge 5,000 mAh battery. The phone comes in two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB – with Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options. The Galaxy M30 is available in 4GB+64GB variant and 6GB+128GB model in Gradation Blue and Gradation Black colour options.

The Galaxy M40 comes in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colour options. The phone has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It is available in 128GB storage configuration and 32-megapixel triple rear camera.