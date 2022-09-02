Samsung mocks Apple ahead of iPhone 14 launch, here is what it said



Samsung in its latest ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4 takes a dig at the upcoming iPhone 14 claiming that it won’t have any new features or innovation. This ad comes a week ahead of Apple’s much-awaited September 7 Far Out event where the company is expected to launch a range of new devices alongside the new slate of iPhones. “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you,” says the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4 advertisement.

“Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone’s pocket. And that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours. Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the galaxy,” says the Samsung’s new 30 seconds ad. The ad goes on to talk about the new Samsung’s lineup, including its 100x “Space Zoom,” and 108-megapixel camera.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has mocked the Apple. The company in 2018 released an ad taking dig at the iPhone X notch and its other features. The company in 2017 also released an ad that mocked Apple for ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. This ad was, however, quietly removed by Samsung in 2019 alongside the Galaxy Note 10 launch that dropped the headphone jack in favour of a single USB port.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4 are already out, Apple is going to launch the new iPhone 14 on September 7 in its Far Out event most likely to happen at the Steve Jobs Theater on company’s Cupertino campus. The event will commence at 10:30 pm India time and will also be streamed online on Apple website, Apple TV app, and YouTube. The upcoming iPhone 14 series are said to come with improved cameras, larger sensor, faster charging, and satellite connectivity.

