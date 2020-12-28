Samsung might miss target of 300 million smartphone shipments for the first time in nine years

For the year to come, Samsung has kept its aim to sell 307 million.

Samsung shipment target: For the first time in nine years, Samsung might not make the 300-million mark for the sale of its smartphones. According to South Korea-based reports, it has been estimated that the smartphone giant would only be able to ship 270 million units, falling short of its goal by 10%. This is most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused all logistics to come to a halt worldwide for two to three months.

The smartphone giant had announced at the end of the third quarter of 2020 that it had shipped 189 million phones, a huge feat considering the year that has been. Moreover, keeping in mind the steady recovery that the segment has been witnessing for the past couple of months, the report estimated that the giant would still reach 270 million shipments, which again is an achievement for an year during which several lives were lost and many lost their jobs.

For the year to come, Samsung has kept its aim to sell 307 million. It aims to hit this target by expanding its line-up for the low-end and mid-range 5G smartphones. The South Korean conglomerate would also be promoting its foldable phones more in 2021.

It has been predicted that of these 307 million phones, about 287 million units would be of smartphones, and the remaining 20 million would be feature phones. Moreover, among the smartphones, 50 million are expected to be flagship models that the Galaxy smartphone manufacturer offers.