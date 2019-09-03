Samsung makes 5G affordable with Galaxy A90 5G but India has to wait

The next-generation wireless 5G technology is nascent to a few countries, supported by only a handful of smartphones that have belonged to the flagship series so far – Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G among others. Samsung on Tuesday launched the Galaxy A90 5G that is a mid-range phone with 5G. It is also the first Galaxy A series phone to rock a Snapdragon 855 processor. While these top-end features have now trickled down to the Galaxy A series, Samsung is expanding DeX mode with Galaxy A90 5G as well.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G does not have a price tag as of now, but it will be available in South Korea starting Tuesday. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India, but since 5G isn’t a factor here, it will be interesting to see what tweaks Samsung makes to the Galaxy A90 5G. Apart from its capability to support 5G networks, Galaxy A90 5G comes across as a premium device that borrows most features from the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones.

For the specifications, the Galaxy A90 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There are two RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB – former is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB. The smartphone leverages the Snapdragon X50 5G modem to provide 5G speeds on supported carriers in South Korea. However, Samsung may plan to expand the list of supported carriers globally.

There are triple cameras on the Galaxy A90 5G – a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor – all three accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 32-megapixel camera given on the front of the device. There is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 45W fast charging.

Constantly braving the onslaught by Chinese players, Samsung has been coming up with incessant smartphones in all price brackets to increase volume. It has, previously, lost its position of being the top seller in India to Xiaomi and OnePlus in the budget and premium markets, respectively. Samsung rejigged its strategy to focus on the online-only segment with the Galaxy M series back in January, which proved to be fruitful for Samsung. Even its Galaxy A series sold a good number of units after Samsung bullishly outed back-to-back models with features matching that of rival’s phones and, in fact, borrowing some from Samsung’s Galaxy S series.