Samsung made an app that turns iPhones into Android devices, sort of

As things stand a mobile user shifting from Android to iPhone. On the other hand, the number of users switching from iPhone to Android is very low. South Korean giant Samsung has however to ride against the wave of majority as it has launched an application that can help iPhone users turn their phones into Android Galaxy smartphones. The company has come up with this app to help iPhone users get a feel of its Samsung Galaxy phone.

In a brief statement, the South Korean company said that customers will be able to get a feel of Samsung phones without actually switching their phones. The company also said that while the application would not be able to replicate cent percent features of the Samsung phone but getting a feel of some of the features will be easy to do with the application.

The application, which has been named iTest, is a web application that simulates Android Samsung Galaxy experience on an iPhone. Users will have to land on the iTest website and will have to add the icon on their iPhone. The application allows users to experience the Android interface and feel to limited extent. True to its capability, the company has been able to replicate substantial features of Samsung Galaxy phone for iPhone users. The users of the application apart from being able to browse the Samsung Galaxy store are also able to experience the Samsung Galaxy camera app.

Users who are apprehensive about downloading the app fearing that they might not be able to switch back to their original iPhone interface should not worry about it as simply closing the iTest application will transport them back to their iPhone interface.