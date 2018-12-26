Samsung likely to launch new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January

Reliable industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the India launch will mark the global debut of Galaxy M series.

Giving the New Year a head-start to capture the market, Samsung India has geared up to launch a new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January 2019.

According to the dealers, the “world’s first” new smartphone series is being launched with industry-first features.

Earlier, three devices under ‘M’ series — M10, M20 and M30 — were spotted on cross-platform processor benchmark Geekbench.

Galaxy M30 may be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM, read the listing.

Galaxy M series comes on the heels of Galaxy A7 and A9 — Samsung’s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung’s flagship devices — Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note9 — became bestsellers, while Galaxy J series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.