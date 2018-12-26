Samsung likely to launch new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 10:43 AM

Galaxy M30 may be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM, read the listing.

Reliable industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the India launch will mark the global debut of Galaxy M series.

Giving the New Year a head-start to capture the market, Samsung India has geared up to launch a new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January 2019.

According to the dealers, the “world’s first” new smartphone series is being launched with industry-first features.

Earlier, three devices under ‘M’ series — M10, M20 and M30 — were spotted on cross-platform processor benchmark Geekbench.

Galaxy M series comes on the heels of Galaxy A7 and A9 — Samsung’s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung’s flagship devices — Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note9 — became bestsellers, while Galaxy J series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.

