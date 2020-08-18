Samsung, like Google, will offer three major Android updates for select devices; check full list

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Samsung is updating its software update policy this year. Like Google, Samsung will also offer three major Android updates for select devices. Previously, this was limited to two major Android updates. Samsung says people are holding onto their devices for longer and it simply wants to extend the life-cycle of its Galaxy products while providing the latest innovations “as soon as they are available.”

This is a bold claim from Samsung and a big step up from say three or four years ago when the company was infamous for software update rollout delays. Things have been moving swiftly since the time Samsung announced One UI though. There’s little doubt that One UI is the best piece of software that Samsung has ever made and the new announcement to offer extended support to users is another feather in its cap.

Samsung has also announced that the Galaxy S20 line-up, consisting of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will be the first Galaxy devices to get Android 11 sometime later this year. Hopefully, the newly launched Galaxy Note 20 line-up, consisting of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, will be next in line. We can also expect Samsung to start beta rollout of said update soon.

Samsung adds that it is working with partners to make more Galaxy devices up to date with latest software though update availability is also governed by other factors such as hardware specifications.

It is interesting to see Samsung extending software support to even its mid-range Galaxy A line-up of phones and not limiting it to its top-of-the-line products. Here is the complete list of Samsung devices eligible for three major Android updates: