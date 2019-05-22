Samsung launches two wireless charging products in India as Galaxy S10 sales catch up

New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2019 5:56:09 PM

Samsung is launching a wireless power bank and a wireless charging pad in India

Samsung has introduced two new wireless charging products in India now that its Galaxy S10 series is gaining traction sales wise. It has launched the Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad that are compatible with all wireless chargeable Galaxy products, as well as Qi-certified devices. The Wireless Power Bank comes in Silver and Pink colours and costs Rs 3,699 while the Wireless Charging Duo Pad, available in Black and White colours, is priced at Rs 5,999. Both the products will be available on Amazon and Flipkart ‘soon’.

The Wireless Power Bank by Samsung has an aluminium encased body with a 10000mAh capacity, which can charge the Galaxy S10+ more than twice. The power bank can support up to two devices at the same time – one through a wired connection and the other wireless one. There is support for Adaptive Fast Charging, which essentially allocates battery resources according to the devices being charged. The power bank also comes with Quick Charge 2.0 for both wireless and wired connections.

The Wireless Charging Duo Pad, on the other hand, comes with only wireless charging pads that are directly connected to a power source. It supports Fast Charge 2.0 and is claimed charge Galaxy S10 devices “up to 30 minutes faster” than the previous version. There are two wireless charging pads, which can house smartphones and wearables, including Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. All other Qi-certified devices are supported by the pad. There is a USB Type-C port for AC input on the Wireless Charging Duo Pad.

“The Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad will be a perfect fit for new-age consumers who are always connected and on the go. We hope that our new wireless charging devices will delight our consumers by giving them a seamless experience of a truly wireless life,” said Aditya Babbar, director of the mobile business, Samsung India.

