Samsung launches two new foldable phones

Samsung has expanded its foldable phone line-up with two new devices, launched in Seoul. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 (prices starting at $1,799.99) – which offers a nearly tablet-size display – and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (prices starting at $999.99) with its iconic ‘flip’ design are expected to further cement Samsung’s dominant position in the foldable segment.

“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for foldables continues to grow. We’ve transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream line-up enjoyed by millions worldwide,” TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a press statement.

Both phones come with various improvements over the previous generation, including the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, and better cameras and battery life. Samsung has also improved multitasking on these phones.

Nearly 10 mn foldable phones were shipped globally in 2021 and the South-Korean player commands a majority in the market. The only competition it faces at the global level is from Lenovo-owned Motorola, which has its ‘Razr’ line-up of foldable phones.

According to market analytics firm Counterpoint Research, foldables are the fastest growing category in the smartphone market, with shipments expected to cross 16 mn units in 2022 and 26 mn by 2023. Samsung enjoyed a 62% share in the segment in the first half of 2022. Counterpoint expects this to jump to 80%, boosted by the new Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 line-up.

“Samsung’s dominance in the segment will continue for some time. Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo are all launching foldables but these are mostly limited to the Chinese market. Motorola may be the only contender in markets like the USA for now,” Jene Park, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research said.